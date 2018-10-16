Red Raider Band to Play in Veterans Day Parade

The Coffee County Red Raider Band is preparing to march in the Veterans Day Parade in Winchester, TN. This will be the first Veterans Day parade in this area since 1945. The band accepted the invitation from the American Legion Post #44 to appear Sunday, November 11 in Winchester.
“All veterans in Coffee, Moore, Grundy and Franklin Counties are encouraged to participate in the parade,” said Ray Cobb, Parade Coordinator for American Legion Post #44.
Veterans will line up in their cars behind a banner that represents the time they were in the military beginning at 1:30 p.m. at the 600 Block of College St. (Cowan Highway). Roads will be closed at 2:10 p.m. The parade will begin at 2:30 p.m.
The Red Raider Band will be joined by the FCHS Band, Huntland Band and the combined band of North and South Middle Schools in Franklin County.
The Tennessee National Guard will be the Honor Guard and will also have a convoy of various military trucks.
WWII veterans will be recognized as Grand Marshalls of the parade.
Everyone is encouraged to come out and support the Red Raider Band and local heroes from the Coffee County Manchester area to include one WWII veteran that was also a POW.
Keep your eyes to the sky while viewing the parade. You might see something very special.
For additional information please contact Ray Cobb, Parade Coordinator American Legion #44 at 931-308-8914.