Nearly 20 percent of the registered voters in Coffee County casted ballots during early voting. If you have not voted there is one day left, Election Day August 2nd (this Thursday). This is the county general election, city elections and the state primary. You do not have to declare a party for the county election or city, but if you choose to vote in the state primary you must declare.
So far around 6,074 ballots have been cast. This is just over 19.9 percent of the registered voters in Coffee County.
Local races include: County Commissioners, County Mayor, Sheriff, Circuit Court Clerk, Register of Deeds, Trustee, Road Superintendent, County Clerk, County School Board members, Constables and Road Commissioners.
Manchester voters will also select three Aldermen and three City School Board members. Tullahoma will elect 2 Aldermen and 2 School Board members.
State primary races include those of Governor, U-S Senator, U-S Representative or better known as Congress and State Representative.
Poles open at 8am on Election Day, August 2nd and close at 7pm. Remember you must present a government issued photo ID.
WMSR-Thunder Radio will provide live election coverage beginning at 7pm.
Because of the very large ballot please give yourself some extra time to vote. Also, members of the election commission want to remind voters that you do not have to declare a party for the county general or city general elections, only if you vote in the state primary.
Several Voters take advantage of Early Voting
