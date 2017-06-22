AAA forecasts more Americans will travel this Independence Day than ever before. A record-breaking 44.2 million Americans (872,000 Tennesseans) will take to the nation’s roads, skies, rails and waterways; an increase of 1.3 million Americans (34,000 Tennesseans) from last year’s holiday.
“This Independence Day will be historic,” said Vicky Evans, Assistant Vice President, Travel Sales Development, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Traveler numbers are up and prices are down, adding to what has already been a bustling summer travel season.
Travel bookings at The Auto Club Group are up by almost 4 percent (3.8%) in Tennessee, compared to this time last year. The biggest factors driving growth are low gas prices, strong employment, rising incomes, and higher consumer confidence; but overall Americans just love to travel, and want to do something fun for this mid-summer tradition.
Record number of traveler expected on Independence Day
