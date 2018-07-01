A record-breaking 46.9 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Independence Day holiday, an increase of more than 5 percent compared with last year and the highest number since AAA started tracking 18 years ago. For the 39.7 million Americans planning a Fourth of July trip by car, Tuesday is predicted to be the busiest day.
A record-breaking 3.8 million people will travel by air, a 7.9 percent increase and the ninth year of consecutive air travel volume increases.
For those traveling by trains, buses and cruise ships, travel across these sectors will increase by 5.8 percent to a total of 3.5 million passengers.
The Independence Day holiday period this year (2018) is Tuesday, July 3 to Sunday, July 8.
Record-Breaking 46.9 million Americans will travel this Independence Day Holiday
A record-breaking 46.9 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Independence Day holiday, an increase of more than 5 percent compared with last year and the highest number since AAA started tracking 18 years ago. For the 39.7 million Americans planning a Fourth of July trip by car, Tuesday is predicted to be the busiest day.