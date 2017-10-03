Reckless Driving and Evading Arrest Lands Florida man in Jail
Manuel Dayan Fraga, 39, of Tampa, Florida was charged with reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and evading arrest.
According to warrants obtained by Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Smith, the arrest came after Rutherford and Coffee County dispatchers received numerous calls about a reckless driver.
The deputies attempted to stop Fraga at mile marker 111 but he would not stop. Deputy Brandon Reed joined the pursuit and they attempted to stop the car, but Fraga allegedly attempted to run into another vehicle. The deputies then attempted to box him in and then stopped his vehicle.
Fraga refused to get out of the vehicle and the deputies had to remove him.
He was booked into the Coffee County Jail under a bond of $15,000. He is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court Oct. 23.