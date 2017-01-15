Reception for outgoing Chamber Director in Tullahoma

Diane Bryant
The Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen invites the community to a reception for outgoing Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) Executive Director, Diane Bryant and incoming Executive Director, Hope Sartain. The reception begins at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2017 prior to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting at City Hall. The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce will say goodbye to Diane Bryant, as she steps down after 12 years at the helm. “Diane was very involved in the community, and she did a great job,” said Mayor Lane Curlee. “I will miss working with her and want to express my appreciation for her dedication and passion she has shown for Tullahoma. We are grateful to Diane and wish her the best in retirement. I look forward to working with Hope.” Taking over the Chamber of Commerce is Hope Sartain. For the last eight years, Sartain has risen through the ranks of the chamber while also winning chamber-sponsored awards.