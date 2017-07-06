A Tullahoma woman died recently after being involved in a two vehicle crash on East Lincoln Street.
According to a report by Tullahoma Police Sgt. Cody Brandon, Barbara Jean Holder, 75, of Westview Avenue died at Tennova—Harton Hospital as the result of the accident. According to police it occurred after she pulled her Ford Taurus out from Wesley Street onto East Lincoln Street.
According to the police report, she turned onto Wesley Street into the path of a Chevrolet Trailblazer operated by Jennifer Marie Pemberton, 22, of White Street, Shelbyville.
A witness to the accident told the officer that he pulled Holder from her vehicle and began CPR after he realized that she was not breathing.
Coffee County Ambulance Service arrived and transported her to Tennova—Harton Hospital where she died.
Pemberton nor her 4-year-old son were injured in the accident.
Recent Tullahoma Accident Claims One Life
