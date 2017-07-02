Elk River Public Utilities District (ERPUD) passed its budget for fiscal year 2018 last week with a rate increase.
The increase, the second in two years, serves to bolster the utility against a potential sales shortfall in the coming year, say ERPUD officials.
For most residential customers, the increase will amount to just over $1 on their average monthly bill. On an average monthly bill, that’s an increase of $1.21.
Residential customers with heat-only service will see an average monthly bill increase of $1.44.
Customers classified as “small commercial” will see an impact of $3.75 average increase on their monthly bill.
Large commercial customers will go up $40 per month on average.
Industrial processing customers will rise $255 per month on average.
Interruptible customers, who pay the lowest rates in exchange for agreeing to be the first curtailed, will see an average bump of $385 per month.
Rate Increase for ERPUD
