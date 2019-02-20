Rain Moves Coffee County Basketball Region Quarterfinal Games AGAIN

With more flooding in the area, the decision was made to move all of the Region 4AAA quarterfinal basketball games for the 2nd time. The girls’ quarterfinal round will be contested on Monday evening at 7 PM at the home gyms of the highest 4 seeded teams. The boys’ quarterfinal contests will be held on Tuesday night at 7 PM at the home gyms of the highest 4 seeded teams.
Coffee County, by virtue of finishing 2nd in the district boys and girls tournaments, will host quarterfinal games on at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. The Lady Raiders will play host to Stewarts Creek at 7 PM on Monday. The Red Raiders will host Riverdale at 7 PM on Tuesday. Girls’ semifinals will be at Riverdale on Tuesday and the boys’ semifinals will be on Wednesday at Riverdale. The girls’ finals will be on Wednesday and the boys’ finals will be on Thursday.
Tickets will be $6 each night. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast of each game. Our live coverage will begin with the Powers Storage/Char-El Apartments and Home Rental Pregame Shows at 6:50 PM each night.