Coffee County High School’s audio/visual class lead by teacher Scott Anderson began a new project on Friday night, live streaming of high school football. Anderson’s class started Raider TV over YouTube so that school events like sports and other activities could be broadcast either live or on delay. Anderson stated that during the Coffee Pot football game as many as 300 people were viewing the game live over wmsrradio.com and nearly 2,000 views of the game had taken place as of Monday morning. Anderson thanked WMSR Radio for the play-by-play used for the broadcast.
The audio/visual class will again broadcast over their Raider TV YouTube channel and wmsrradio.com, Friday’s football game in Murfreesboro between Coffee County and Blackman High School.
Raider TV begins thanks to Coffee County High School’s Audio/Visual Class
Coffee County High School’s audio/visual class lead by teacher Scott Anderson began a new project on Friday night, live streaming of high school football. Anderson’s class started Raider TV over YouTube so that school events like sports and other activities could be broadcast either live or on delay. Anderson stated that during the Coffee Pot football game as many as 300 people were viewing the game live over wmsrradio.com and nearly 2,000 views of the game had taken place as of Monday morning. Anderson thanked WMSR Radio for the play-by-play used for the broadcast.