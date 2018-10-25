Questions over Public Building Authority’s Bylaws

More questions are coming up about the Public Building Authority (PBA) who oversees the financially troubled Manchester-Coffee County Conference Center (MCCCC). The PBA voted at its Sept. 14 meeting to amend the bylaws of the authority.
The change now allows for three members from Manchester and the other four can be from anywhere in the county. Before the change the City of Manchester had two, two represented Tullahoma, two represented rural Coffee County, and one member was designated at-large. PBA Board Member Greg Sandlin, who represents Tullahoma, believes that the vote went against PBA bylaws. Sandlin believes the PBA is not a joint venture, rather, that is a singular county entity that oversees a joint venture.
Although the PBA cannot act on Sandlin’s motion during two meetings, Coffee County Mayor Cordell says he has asked County Attorney Bob Huskey to solicit an outside opinion on the matter, CTAS [County Technical Assistance Service].”
It is unknown when CTAS will get back to officials in Coffee County.
