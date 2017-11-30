Questions Arise Concerning New Love’s Truck Stop

A few months ago, we reported that a Love’s Travel Stop and Country Store was planned for Coffee County just off Exit-117.
The $20 million project has some hurdles to get through before construction can begin.
District 6 Commissioner Dennis Hunt has brought up some issues concerning the business. The area where the Love’s is to be built is zoned as C-1 (rural central district). Hunt said that a truck stop is defined as an extensive impact facility, which requires the zoning to be changed to C-2 (general commercial district). He says that residents that live near where the truck-stop is proposed are concerned the complex will bring in illegal activities, such as human trafficking, prostitution, drug-related crimes and air quality problems.
Rezoning is on the agenda for the planning commission’s meeting on Dec. 19.
