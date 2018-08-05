Put Away Your Cell Phone in School Zones it’s Now Illegal

With schools now open again, motorists in school zones should be aware that talking on a cell phone with the device in hand is now illegal in an active school zone.
That not only includes talking on a phone, but texting or reading texts
The law states that it’s an offense – Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $50 – for a person to knowingly operate a motor vehicle in any marked school zone in this state, when a warning flasher or flashers are in operation, and talking on a hand-held mobile telephone while the vehicle is in motion.
However, the offense is not committed if the telephone is equipped with a hands-free device, for drivers 18 years of age and older.
A driver under age 18 is breaking the law talking either using a hands-free or handheld phone while driving through an active school zone.
