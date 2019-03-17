A McMinnville man who was wanted on a charge of attempted rape now faces more charges after leading officers on a chase Thursday afternoon. Authorities say 51 year-old James Bell was being pursued by officers after he was seen coming out of his house. The chase eventually led to the Mt. Leo area, where the vehicle was stopped by spike strips that had been deployed by the Highway Patrol. During the pursuit, Bell allegedly drove toward a Warren County deputy, who fired on the vehicle. Bell was not hit, and the chase continued until the spike strips disabled Bell’s vehicle.
Bell was booked at the Warren County Jail.
Pursuit Leads to Arrest of Warren County Attempted Rape Suspect
