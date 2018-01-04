Pursuit Ends with Arrest of Kentucky Man
According to warrants, in an attempt to get away from the officers the driver Antonio LaMont Buckner, 47, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, drove at a high rate of speed in a school zone just as school was dismissing for the day.
The warrants allege that Buckner “drove erratically” in an effort to evade the officers.
Buckner drove along Ferguson Road to Rock Road onto Hillsboro-Viola Road and came to a stop when the vehicle left Keaslin Road near Little Mountain Road and ended up in a field.
Buckner allegedly said that he ran from officers because he had some marijuana on him and that he threw it out a window during the pursuit.
Several deputies from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the pursuit and arrest of Buckner.
The Kentucky man was charged with evading arrest, reckless endangerment, resisting stop/halt,frisk, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence and simple possession of a controlled substance.
Buckner’s bond was set at $50,000 and he is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court Feb.27. He remains in the Coffee County Jail.