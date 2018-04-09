The national average price for regular unleaded gasoline hit its highest price point of 2018 Saturday at $2.66 per gallon. The average is a half cent more than last week, 13 cents more than a month ago, and 28 cents more than a year ago.
Tennessee gas prices are averaging $2.46, 15 cents higher than a month ago and 32 cents high than the same time last year.
The low price per gallon this week in Coffee County can be found in Tullahoma at $2.42 and in Manchester the low price is $2.45.
Pump Prices Reach Highest Point in 2018
