Public Notice of Vacancies for Manchester Commissions and/or Committees

There are vacancies for volunteer reappointments and/or appointments for beginning months of October and November 2017 to The Manchester Planning Commission, Water/Sewer Commission, Recreation Commission, Manchester Housing Authority, ADA Compliance Committee, Tourist & Community Development Commission, Historic Zoning Commission, and Manchester Arts Commission. All appointments are for 5 year terms and will be made at a board meeting. Applications are available on-line (Citizens participation Application) and in the Mayor’s Office.
Eligibility for the Planning Commission requires a 4 hour class which is scheduled once a year and the State will send them an ethic form for on-line completion. Applicant must be 21 years of age.
Eligibility for the Water Commission requires a year residence in the State of Tennessee and 6 month residency in the City of Manchester and must be 21 years of age.
Eligibility for the Recreation Commission requires applicant to be 21 years of age, a resident in the State of Tennessee for one year and a resident of the City of Manchester for 6 months or in lieu of residency, a property owner in the city limits of Manchester.
Eligibility for the Historic Zoning Commission requires residents or electors in the City of Manchester, one member a representative on the Planning Commission, one member must be a representative of local or historical organization, one member must be an architect, and appointments made by the Mayor.
Eligibility for the Arts Commission requires the applicant to be a Coffee County resident.
Eligibility for The Housing Authority requires the applicant to live within the boundaries of the jurisdiction. (TCA 13-20-408 authority –appointment to the commission is by the Mayor.
Eligibility for ADA Committee requires residency in Coffee County and commission consist of a teacher, an elected official, a disabled person, a person from the medical profession, and a business person.