Public Notice of Pre-Application Meeting
Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) Permit Renewal
Arnold Air Force Base, Tennessee
Arnold Air Force Base (AFB) manages a container storage building as a regulated RCRA unit for the temporary storage of hazardous wastes generated as a part of its aerospace testing and research mission. The wastes are subsequently transported off-site for disposal at a regulated hazardous waste facility.
Arnold AFB is applying for a renewal of its RCRA hazardous waste storage permit with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) to operate this hazardous waste storage facility and for continued corrective action of facility solid waste management units. The purpose of this pre-application meeting is to solicit questions from the community and inform the community of the proposed permit renewal activity.
The pre-application meeting will be held on:
Thursday, December 14th 2017, at 5:30 PM
Coffee County Administrative Plaza Community Room
1329 McArthur Street
Manchester, TN 37355
For further information, or those with special access needs, please contact Mr. Jason Austin or Mr. Chris Warner, Arnold AFB Public Affairs Office, (931) 454-4204, at least 72 hours prior to the meeting, or by mail at AEDC/PA, 100 Kindel Drive, Suite A242, Arnold AFB, TN 37389-1242