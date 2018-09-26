Tennessee State Parks is seeking public input to inform park business plans at a series of community meetings. The public is invited to hear about current and future park improvement projects and submit comments.
Locally there will be a meeting at Old Stone Fort State Park in Manchester, TN on September 27, 2018 (Thursday) at the park office in the museum, 732 Stone Fort Drive. The meeting will take place from 5-6pm.
Public Input Meeting at Old Stone Fort State Park
