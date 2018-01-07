Public Hearing on Love’s Travel Stop set for Tuesday

A public hearing will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 9, 2018) concerning a proposed zoning change to facilitate the construction of a Love’s Travel Stop and Country Store in Coffee County off I-24 near Exit 117.
The Coffee County Commission will vote on the zoning change during its regular meeting set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
The public hearing and meeting will be held at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza, 1329 McArthur St., Manchester.
