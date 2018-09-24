Members of the Public Building Authority (PBA) voted at its recent meeting to amend the bylaws of the authority that oversees the financially troubled Manchester-Coffee County Conference Center (MCCCC).
The change now allows for three members from Manchester and the other four can be from anywhere in the county. Before the change the City of Manchester had two, two represented Tullahoma, two represented rural Coffee County, and one member was designated at-large.
The expenses at the center are covered equally by Manchester and Coffee County governments. The City of Tullahoma contributes no money for expenses of the center, but they do contribute to the overall tax base in the county.
One member of the PBA, Greg Sandlin, who is from Tullahoma is not happy about the change. He says that Tullahoma no longer has a guaranteed seat on that board.
In the last four years, the MCCCC has suffered operating losses of more than $1.5 million.
Public Building Authority, who oversee MCCCC, Changes Bylaws
