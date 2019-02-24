On Friday, February 22, 2019, the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) welcomed the next generation of Probation and Parole Officers (PPO’s) into our workforce during a graduation ceremony at the Tennessee Correction Academy in Tullahoma. The ceremony celebrated the hard work of 28 Probation and Parole Officers who will be serving the citizens of Tennessee by working in the field across the state.
During their weeks of training the class learned skills that will assist them in being effective Probation and Parole Officers. Classes on leadership, effective listening and interviewing techniques, teamwork and defense skills were taught during the six-week academy.
Probation and Parole Officers Graduation Ceremony held Friday
