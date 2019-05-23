Principal Parsley answers questions about Controversial Statements and Rumors concerning CCCHS Graduation

Due to some controversial statements and rumors made on social media about Friday’s Coffee County High School graduation, WMSR News has decided to report about those issues. answers
First, some statements were made that two students that are now deceased should be allowed to receive their diplomas since this would have been their graduating class. One student passed away in September and the other in a swimming accident a few years ago. Principal Paul Parsley told WMSR News that the school will be placing two empty chairs draped with graduation cap and gowns along with a flower. The families of the two students will receive honorary diplomas at a later date.
The next issue is about a student who graduated early and then went into the military. He just recently graduated from boot camp. The former student made a request to walk the graduation line with his fellow classmates in his military dress uniform. Mr. Parsley has granted that request.
The final issue was a question concerning why one graduate is allowed to wear a white gown which is not same as the others. Principal Parsley explained the tradition began last year where one student, that is voted on by the student body, wears the white gown with the signatures of their fellow classmates. The tradition will continue this year.
Graduation will be held Friday night (May 24) at 7pm for 2019 Coffee County High School seniors.
A crowd of several thousand will watch graduates accept their diplomas behind Raider Academy in Manchester at Carden-Jerrell Field.
Around 400 seniors will take their next step toward a future full of expectations as they will hear from fellow classmates; Valedictorian George Gannon and Salutatorian Isabel Watkins.
Many of the grads will take a break from school for a short period of time before heading off to college, and others will jump right into the workforce or military.
The 2019-2020 school year begins in just a little more than two months.
Principal Parsley answers questions about Controversial Statements and Rumors concerning CCCHS Graduation
Due to some controversial statements and rumors made on social media about Friday’s Coffee County High School graduation, WMSR News has decided to report about those issues. answers