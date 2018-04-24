Americans are finding some of the most expensive gas prices in years. Sunday’s national average of $2.76 per gallon is the highest daily average since July 2015.
Tennessee gas prices set a new 2018 high of $2.55, which is the highest average since September, when prices were recovering from two hurricanes.
AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said high oil prices are the main reason gasoline is so expensive now. He said gas prices should hit their annual peak within the next couple of weeks. However, unforeseen circumstances like escalating geopolitical tensions or a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico could cause prices to surge.
The low price in Coffee County as of Tuesday afternoon could be found in both Manchester and Tullahoma at $2.42 per gallon.
Prices Continue to Rise at the Pump
