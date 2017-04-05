Premier Lawn Care Donates to Coffee County Schools

In response to Coffee County Schools’ initiative to eliminate barriers that may hinder student academic success, Premier Lawn Care of Manchester graciously donated funds for the final two washer and dryer sets needed for schools. “We are grateful for the community’s support on this program initiative. With the establishment of a washer and dryer in each school, we are able to further combat barriers that may circumvent our students from being successful academically, as well as socially, and emotionally. We wish to extend our sincerest appreciation to Brandon Imhoff and the staff of Premier Lawn Care for their continuous support to our students and schools,” said Taylor Rayfield, Coffee County Schools Family Resource Coordinator. If you or your organization would like to know more or donate to programs supporting students in need, please contact Taylor Rayfield at rayfieldt@k12coffee.net or (931) 222-1066.