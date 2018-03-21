Preliminary Hearing set for man that allegedly had Four Pipe Bombs in His Home
You may remember that Horn, 26, of Jackson Circle Tullahoma was charged February 15 with four counts of possession of weapons of mass destruction and four counts of illegal possession of a weapon.
Tullahoma Police allege that they found four pipe bombs inside of his residence.
Horn had been in Franklin County to testify in a friend’s case, so deputies found him and transported him to Tullahoma after the devices were found. But when the Franklin County deputies searched his vehicle they allegedly found weapons in the vehicle. Since he is a convicted felon, he was charged with being in possession of the firearms in Franklin County before being arrested for the charges by Tullahoma Police.
Horn is still being housed at the Coffee County Jail under an $800,000 bond.
Coffee County District Attorney’s office is prosecuting the case and Horn is represented by Coffee County Public Defender Margo Kilgore.