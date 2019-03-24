The Powerball jackpot continues inching toward $1 billion as no one won the jackpot Saturday night. The next drawing on Wednesday will be worth an estimated $750 million.
The latest numbers drawn for the jackpot were 24-25-52-60-66 with a Powerball of 5.
The winner would have officially won $638.8 million, the biggest jackpot of the year and the fourth-largest Powerball drawing of all-time.
A lump-sum cash payout Wednesday will be worth $465.5 million, discounting for taxes.
Powerball Jackpot continues to Grow
