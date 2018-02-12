Potential candidates for county offices have until Thursday, Feb. 15th at noon to turn in qualifying papers at the Coffee County Election Commission office, 1329 McArthur Street, Suite 6 in Manchester, TN.
Numerous offices are up for grabs in August, starting with the primary on May 1. This includes all 21 County Commission seats, as well as County Mayor, Sheriff, Register of Deeds, Road Superintendent, County Clerk, Trustee, Circuit Court Clerk and others.
Deadline for voter registration for the May 1 primary is April 2. Early voting will take place April 11-April 26, 2018.
Manchester and Tullahoma municipal elections and the county general along with state primaries will be held on Aug. 2.
Potential Candidates have until Thursday at Noon to turn in Qualifying Papers
Potential candidates for county offices have until Thursday, Feb. 15th at noon to turn in qualifying papers at the Coffee County Election Commission office, 1329 McArthur Street, Suite 6 in Manchester, TN.