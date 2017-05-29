Possible Water Theft leads to More Charges for Tracy City Man and Woman
Tracy City Police Chief Charlie Wilder said that over 10 grams of Meth and approximately $800 was recovered from David Cook and Sylvia “Jo Jo” McGee. Both were charged with Possession of Methamphetamine for resale, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Prescription Drugs.
Wilder said that Cook and McGee were also under investigation for Theft of Services by the police department. “We received information last week that the home where Cook and McGee lived had illegally tapped into the city water system and had bypassed the water meter. Both were also charged with theft over $1,000 stemming from the months they had allegedly obtained services illegally.