Possible Scam Working in the Area

Attention Coffee County residents: Phone calls are being made to people in our area from a group called Police Officers Support Alliance and they are asking for donations to help support police officers.
Coffee County Sheriff Steve Graves wants to let the citizens of the county know that his department is in no way associated with this company. The caller has actually called at least two employees of the department asking for a donation.
Investigator Kelly Smith says he has received phone calls from citizens wanting to know if the sheriff’s department is involved with the people calling and the simple answer is no.
The Police Officers Support Alliance shows every indication of being a scam.
It is not even listed, much less rated, by 1) Charity Watch, 2) Charity Navigator, 3) the BBB Wise Giving Alliance, or 4) or Consumer Reports Best Charities List. All of these organizations have extensive listings of known charities.
The Police Officers Support Alliance’s only presence seems to be its own web site. That web site suspiciously does not say who the officers are. Moreover, it forewarns you that the address to which you will be directed to send your donation will be DIFFERENT FROM the organization’s business address.
Moreover, the address listed for the Police Officers Support Alliance, is a mail box at a UPS store in Massachusetts.