Possible Scam Hitting Businesses

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is bringing awareness to an incident that has occurred to a Manchester business. The company has been receiving multiple invoices from three companies for “advertising”.
The three companies are:
• Media Print Solutions – Arlington, TX
• Blueprint Publishing – North Richland Hills, TX
• County Connection Marketing – Hurst, TX
The Ionia County Sheriff Office, located in Michigan, notified residents on Aug. 25th, 2017 via Facebook that they had reports of County Connection Marketing scamming their local area.
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department wants business owners and employees to be very aware of what you have signed up for and double check with others inside your company so that you are not tricked into paying for something you did not agree to pay.
