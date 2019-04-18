«

»

Possible Murder-Suicide in Grundy County

On Wednesday afternoon Grundy County deputies responded to a home on Flat Branch Road, in Tracy City, Tennessee where two people were reportedly dead inside the house.
Sheriff Clint Shrum said that 62-year-old Renee Oliver and 64-year-old Richard Oliver were found deceased.
At this time the sheriff said it appears to be a murder-suicide, Shrum says they believe Richard shot Renee multiple times, before killing himself.
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office is working to uncover what lead to the incident that took place.