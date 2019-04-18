On Wednesday afternoon Grundy County deputies responded to a home on Flat Branch Road, in Tracy City, Tennessee where two people were reportedly dead inside the house.
Sheriff Clint Shrum said that 62-year-old Renee Oliver and 64-year-old Richard Oliver were found deceased.
At this time the sheriff said it appears to be a murder-suicide, Shrum says they believe Richard shot Renee multiple times, before killing himself.
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office is working to uncover what lead to the incident that took place.
Possible Murder-Suicide in Grundy County
On Wednesday afternoon Grundy County deputies responded to a home on Flat Branch Road, in Tracy City, Tennessee where two people were reportedly dead inside the house.