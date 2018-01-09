A Shelbyville man was found shot multiple times at a park in Winchester Monday afternoon.
Harvey Dwayne Harper, 41, of Shoma Drive Shelbyille was found dead in his vehicle in the Oak Park in Winchester located on Oak Street around 4 p.m.
“Officer Lamar Howard spotted a vehicle sitting in the park and a man sitting in it,” Winchester Police Chief Ritchie Lewis stated Tuesday. “Lamar walked up to the car and saw that the man had been shot several times.” According to the chief it appears that the man had been shot with a pistol several times.
The chief stated that officers have reason to believe that Harper had been in the park “for most of the day.”
The body was sent to the State Medical Examiner where an autopsy will be performed. The car that Harper was in, will be sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for an analysis of the content to determine if there are any traces of evidence in it.
Chief Lewis asked that anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Winchester Police Department at 931-967-3840.
Possible Homicide in Winchester
