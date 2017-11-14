A Tullahoma man was arrested on Nov. 10 on the charge of theft that contains embezzlement.
Tullahoma Police Officer Matt Pruitt arrived at K-Mart on North Jackson Street in reference to a larceny call. When Officer Pruitt spoke to Cheryl Montesi of the store he was told that employee Jaavan Shay Williams, 18, of West Lincoln Street had been taking money from the register prior to leaving work since Oct. 13. Montesi alleged that Williams had taken money on approximately 14 different occasions totaling $2,900.
Williams allegedly told the officer that he had been taking the money because he lost a scholarship at Motlow College. But according to the police report most of the funds were in his Motlow account.
Williams was arrested on the embezzlement charge and booked into the Coffee County Jail. His bond was set at $5,000. He is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court Nov. 22.
Montesi told the officer that she would obtain copies of security video for each incident.
Possible Embezzlement from Tullahoma Business
