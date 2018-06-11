The Coffee County Sherriff’s Department has confirmed that four paramedics that working at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival were taken to a hospital Monday morning with possible carbon monoxide poisoning.
Investigator Brandon Reed said they were using a generator to power the RV they were staying in.
One of the paramedics woke up and was able to get help.
Three of the nurses were airlifted to hospitals and the fourth was taken by to an area hospital by Coffee County EMS.
Their names are not being released at this time and their conditions will not be known until a later time.
With these four people being transported, the unofficial numbers indicate there were 32 Bonnaroo attendees transported from the festival by ground ambulance and 5 by air during the 4-day festival.
Possible Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Sends Paramedics to the Hospital from Bonnaroo
