Possible Car Thief Captured
Brown was said to be driving the Honda Accord Friday when officers tried to pull him over. Instead of stopping, he led them on a pursuit from the Centertown area on Nashville Highway into McMinnville. Authorities say that during the chase, Brown tried to hit a deputy who was on foot. Officers broke off the pursuit when the Accord entered the city, which was full of afternoon traffic. Brown passed cars on High Street and went around a school bus which had stopped. He drove through two front yards before getting back on High Street going south.
Brown faces numerous charges. His bond was set at $220,000. Also arrested was 34 year-old Jodi Louise Lewis, who was charged with being an accessory. Brown was located at her home.