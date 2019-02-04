Up to 400 new jobs available IF a warehouse locates in Pelham, TN.
A company is proposing to locate a warehousing/distribution facility in Pelham and will create up to 400 new jobs. The facility, if located in the area, will be a boost to the local economy and offer jobs to local residents who might otherwise have to leave the area for employment.
Jobs have a starting wages of $11.25 per hour, not including benefits or shift differentials.
Order Processor: Product Shipping, ability to process orders in accurate, efficient and timely shipping process. Ability to work with peers and leadership team, maintaining a clean work area, ability to be cross-trained in other areas of the distribution center, ability to successfully use Voice-directed Picking System, flexibility to work in other areas and tasks as required by Customer needs, other duties as assigned by department leader or supervisor. High school diploma and/or GED equivalent required.
Lift Truck Equipment Operator/Material Handler: Responsible for accurately Storing, retrieving, loading and moving product in warehouse and relay loading / material moving information to appropriate personal. Must be able to successfully complete Lift Truck training. Work with and assist labeler when needed. Will be required the use of a slip sheet attachment. High school diploma and/or GED equivalent required.
Shift schedules for both positions may vary during peak season or because of Distribution Center needs.
Please express your interest in either position by mailing or dropping off a resume and/or job application to the Grundy County Mayor’s Office, P.O. Box 92, Altamont, TN 37301.
Possibility of 400 Jobs Coming to Pelham
