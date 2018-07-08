Political Forum is set for Thursday

The Manchester Times and Thunder Radio will be hosting a political forum from 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday, July 12 at The Church at 117, located at 117 East Fort St, Manchester.
The event will be free to the public and will be an opportunity for you to hear from local candidates. The forum will be broadcast live by Thunder Radio at 107.9-FM and 1320-AM.
Speeches
5:30 – 5:34 – Robin Dunn (Trustee)
5:35 – 5:39 – John Marchesoni (Trustee)
5:40-5:44 – Ronnie Watts (Road Superintendent)
5:45 – 5:49 – Benton Bartlett (Road Superintendent)
5:50 – 5:54 – Jenna Amacher (County Clerk)
5:55 – 5:59 – Teresa McFadden (County Clerk)
6:05 – 6:35: Forum 1 – Mayoral Candidates – Gary Cordell, Tim Brown and David Pennington
Speeches
6:40-6:44 – Natalie Brooke Dotson (Circuit Court Clerk)
6:45-6:49 – Heather Hinds Duncan (Circuit Court Clerk)
6:50-6:54 – Teresa Wright (Register of Deeds)
6:55-6:59 – Donna Toney (Register of Deeds)
7:04 – 7:34 – Forum 2 – Sheriff Candidates – Steve Graves and Chad Partin
Speeches
7:39-7:43 – Steve Jernigan (school board seat 4)
7:44-7:48 – Pat Parton (school board seat 4)
Speeches
7:49-7:53 – James “Jim” Lemmons (city school board)
7:54-7:58 – Prater Powell (city school board)
7:59-8:03 – Travis Hillis (city school board)
8:04-8:08 – Lisa Lovelady Gregory (city school board)
8:13 – 9 – Forum 3 – Manchester City Aldermen – Tammie Fuller, Terence Hillsman, Marilyn Howard, Mark Messick, Bill Nickels, Donny Parsley and James Threet