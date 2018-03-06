Political Forum/Debate set for April 3

The Manchester Times and Thunder Radio, will be hosting a political forum from 5:30-8:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 3 at The Church at 117, located at 117 East Fort St, Manchester.
Candidates for all county-wide races have been invited. Many candidates will be given four minutes of open microphone time to state their platform, qualifications and answer questions.
However, there will be two separate hour-long debates for county mayor candidates and sheriff candidates. Candidates for county mayor will be on stage from 6:05-7:05 p.m. for a debate-style format. Then, from 7:45-8:45 p.m., candidates for county sheriff will be on stage for a debate-style format. The event will be moderated by Times publisher Josh Peterson along with Lucky Knott and Rob Clutter of Thunder Radio. The event will be broadcast live by Thunder Radio, AM-1320, FM-107.9.
The event is free to the candidates and is free to the public. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Anyone who wishes to submit a question for consideration for the mayoral or sheriff’s debates can do so by emailing to jpeterson@manchestertimes.com.
5:30-5:34 – Benton Bartlett, candidate for Road Superintendent (incumbent)
5:35-5:39 – Ronnie Dale Watts, candidate for Road Superintendent
5:40-5:44 – John Marchesoni, candidate for Trustee (incumbent)
5:45-5:49 – Robin Dunn, candidate for Trustee
5:50-5:54 – Heather Duncan, candidate for Circuit Court Clerk (incumbent)
5:55-5:59 – Natalie Brooke Dotson, candidate for Circuit Court Clerk
6:05-7:05 – Debate # 1 – County Mayor Candidates: Gary Cordell (incumbent), Mark Allen, Tim Brown, David Pennington, John Constantine
7:15-7:19 – Donna Toney, candidate for Register of Deeds (incumbent)
7:20-7:24 – Chris Elam, candidate for Register of Deeds
7:25-7:29 – Teresa Wright, candidate for Register of Deeds
7:30-7:34 – Teresa McFadden, candidate for County Clerk (incumbent)
7:35-7:39 – Jenna Amacher, candidate for County Clerk
7:45-8:45 – Debate #2 – Sheriff Candidates: Steve Graves (incumbent), Chad Partin, Larry Swan, Harry Conway
