Two juveniles that are accused of making threats against an area high school were taken into custody by Franklin County sheriff deputies late Thursday night.
According to District Attorney Mike Taylor, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old allegedly threatened Thursday night to commit an act of terrorism at Franklin County High School.
Both were charged with conspiracy to commit an act of terrorism and harassment.
Authorities were alerted to the threat by other students and are working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation on the case.
Juvenile Court Judge Tom Faris ruled Friday the two teenagers would be detained until their next court date, scheduled for Tuesday.
Police Stop Terrorism Threat at Franklin County High School
Two juveniles that are accused of making threats against an area high school were taken into custody by Franklin County sheriff deputies late Thursday night.