Police Searching for Missing Man

Tullahoma Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.
David Edward Steele, 33, of Franklin County has not been seen since Sept. 2
Steele is a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 lbs.
According to a police report by Tullahoma Police Officer Chase Sons, information about the missing man came about after a Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy made a traffic stop and the woman he stopped said that Steele had been shot in the area of Dossett Apartments in Tullahoma. Officers checked and there had been no report of a shooting at the apartments.
Officer Sons contacted Steele’s father and learned that there had been no activity on his social media account. The father told the officer that the last time he spoke with his son was Aug. 16. The father also asked the officer to make sure that surrounding counties be notified of Steele being listed as missing. He has been entered into the National Crime Computer system as a missing person.
Investigators from the Tullahoma Police Department have been contacting known friends of David Steel to learn if they have had contact with him.
Police asked that anyone with information on the whereabouts of David Edward Steel to call the police department at 931-455-0530.
