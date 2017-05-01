Police Say Pot Plants found inside Manchester Residence

Pot plants found by Manchester Police
Last week Manchester Police officers went to a residence on South Spring Street to talk with man about a matter. When officers knocked on the door no one came to the door and officers could allegedly smell an odor of marijuana coming from the residence. One Manchester officer stayed at the residence while another officer obtained a search warrant. When the officers served the search warrant they allegedly found 40 marijuana plants in a hidden room in the basement area of the residence.
Manchester Officer Daryn Gadeken arrested Jason Ryan Arnold age 32 of Spring St Manchester for manufacturing/delivering/possession of a controlled substance and driving on revoked/suspended license.
The man bonded out of the Coffee County Jail and is set to appear in court on May 23, 2017.