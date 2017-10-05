Police Pursuit Starts in Grundy County ends in Sequatchie County
Sheriff Clint Shrum explained that around 12:30 a.m. in the morning a deputy conducted a traffic stop on suspicion of impaired driving near 52nd Ave in Gruetli Laager. The vehicle initially pulled over but as the deputy exited his vehicle the driver fled. A chase ensued and ended in the Cherry Branch area of Sequatchie County on Highway 399 after Nunley rammed the front of a patrol car.
Sheriff Shrum stated, “No one was injured and the patrol unit sustained minor damage.”
Nunley was charged with reckless endangerment, evading arrest, driving on a revoked license, aggravated assault, DUI, violation of implied consent, reckless driving and open container.