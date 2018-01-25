Police Pursuit Ends with Self-Inflected Gunshot Death

On Wednesday night (January 24, 2018) around 10:45pm Coffee County Deputy Kevin Smith noticed a vehicle headed south bound on the Hillsboro Hwy with a front head light out. Smith then got behind the vehicle and it left the lane of travel at least twice making the deputy believe it was a possible DUI. Smith then attempted to conduct a traffic stop at which time the car pulled over like it was going to stop, then it took off at a high-rate of speed. After the vehicle took off, Smith says he noticed the driver was throwing what appeared to be small bags out of his window. Smith pursued the vehicle south on Hillsboro Hwy then turned right onto Winchester Hwy towards Franklin County. When they entered Franklin County a Franklin County Sheriff’s unit took the lead. The driver, later identified as Timothy McMillian age 30 of Sears Roebuck Rd, Tullahoma struck the Franklin County unit. When they turned onto 41A a Franklin County unit attempted to stop the driver. The vehicle lost control at which time Smith pulled in front of the vehicle. McMillan then hit Smith’s patrol unit, putting it out of commission. As the driver made his way down the Wattendorf Hwy near AEDC, spike strips were deployed, but the driver was able to elude contact.
McMillan then allegedly attempted to wreck other patrol cars. The suspect’s vehicle and a Franklin County Sheriff’s car spun around in front of Coffee County Deputy Jennifer Curbow who had joined the pursuit. Curbow took the sidewalk to avoid contact with the Franklin County unit. Curbow said she caught up to the car in front of the Winchester Sonic where McMillian allegedly slammed on the brakes causing her to hit him, but no damage was caused. The suspect regained control of the car and then Curbow and Coffee County Cpl. Harmon Campbell caught back up to the driver when the vehicle crashed.
As deputies got out of their patrol cars they say they heard a gunshot and went around to the front of the car and asked the subject to get out of the car, when they got no compliance from the subject they realized McMillian had allegedly shot himself. Cpl Campbell busted the driver’s window to remove the gun from the suspect’s hand.
The Franklin County deputies administered first aid until EMS arrived. Upon EMS arriving the suspect was determined to be deceased.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called to the scene and is now investigating the self-inflected gunshot portion of this case.
Police Pursuit Ends with Self-Inflected Gunshot Death
