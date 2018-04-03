Police Pursuit ends with Hillsboro Man in Custody

On Monday April 2nd while attempting to initiate a traffic stop on Oak Grove Road, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office personnel engaged in a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit proceeded through the Oak Grove area and ended on Wilders Chapel Road.The suspect, Robert R. Gipson of 93 Boyd Road, Hillsboro TN. was taken into custody and transported to the Franklin County jail where was charged with the following: Felony Evading, Driving on Revoked/Suspended License, Promotion of Methamphetamine Manufacture, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine, Simple Possession of Schedule VI (marijuana). Gipson is currently being held on a $50,000 bond and has an initial court date of Monday May 21st at 8:00am in Franklin County General Sessions Court.