Tullahoma Police Department personnel located a male body in a wooded area in Estill Springs at about 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. After locating the body, Franklin County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Todd Hindman was contacted by Tullahoma authorities due to the body being found in Franklin County.
Investigators say that the body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. While investigators would not immediately identify the body, it is expected to be David Edward Steele who was reported missing.
The TBI Crime Lab was called to the scene.
Police Locate Male Body believed to be Missing Tullahoma Man
