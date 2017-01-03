Franklin County Sheriff’s Office investigators, in conjunction with the Cowan Police Department, are investigating a series of vehicle burglaries that occurred Monday Jan. 2nd from approximately 8:00pm to 5:00am Jan. 3rd.
The investigation, so far, has revealed that several vehicles in the Elliott Drive area of Cowan were burglarized and several weapons are missing from vehicles including an assault rifle.
If anyone has any information regarding this incident please contact the Cowan Police Department at 931-962-0110, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 931-962-0123 or Crime Stoppers at 931-962-INFO.
Police in Franklin County Investigating Stolen Guns
