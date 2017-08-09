Just before 10 am on Wednesday, a black male in a white T-shirt, dark blue jeans and a large gold belt buckle attempted to pass a fraudulent check at US Bank in Decherd.
The male was rushed and got scared and fled the bank on foot. Police are unaware if he had a vehicle waiting for him in the area.
The Decherd Police Department is asking for your help if you see someone matching this description. They don’t believe the male is from this area but he has a book of checks belonging to a victim and may try to cash another one in the area.
If you have any information, please call Franklin County Consolidated Communications at 967-2331 or the Decherd Police Department at 962-1675.
Police for Searching man that tried to Pass Fraudulent Check
