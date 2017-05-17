Police find Illegal Gambling at Murfreesboro Business

The Murfreesboro Police Department Special Investigations Vice Unit recently served a search warrant at the Past Time Pool Hall, located at 116 S. Maple St. in relation to illegal gambling.
Sgt. Kyle Evans confirmed that nine people received misdemeanor citations for Gambling and one person was additionally cited for Promotion of Gambling and Possession of Gambling Devices.
Detectives seized multiple poker machines, a table, and $6,690.
• Cited by Murfreesboro Police:
• Jimmy Donald Lester, 61, of Tanglewood Dr. in Woodbury
Misdemeanor Citation: Promotion of Gambling
Misdemeanor Citation: Possession of Gambling Devices
Misdemeanor Citation: Gambling
• Ethan Harris, 22, of Highway 130 North in Shelbyville
Misdemeanor Citation: Gambling
• Bill Steve Cline, 54, of Twin Oak Drive in Murfreesboro
Misdemeanor Citation: Gambling
• John Herbert Wood, 44, of Leanna Road in Murfreesboro
Misdemeanor Citation: Gambling
• Christopher Livingston, 39, of E. Northfield Blvd. in Murfreesboro
Misdemeanor Citation: Gambling
• Susan Townsend, 52, of Old Smithville Road in McMinnville
Misdemeanor Citation: Gambling
• Joseph Carl Blevins, 43, of Mason St. in Woodbury
Misdemeanor Citation: Gambling
• Clifton Edward Townsend, 57, of Collins St. in McMinnville
Misdemeanor Citation: Gambling
• Robert Shegog, 32, of Bilbro Ave in Murfreesboro
Misdemeanor Citation: Gambling
(Information and photo from WGNS Radio)
