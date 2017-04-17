Police Charge man with Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault and More
Authorities were notified of a disturbance call by a concerned individual. Manchester Officer Dustan Foster went to the residence, he heard objects breaking inside and someone outside advised him Grey was inside the mobile home. Once inside, Grey allegedly became even more agitated grabbed a large knife from a block in the kitchen and came at the victim with it, threatening Foster and telling him to kill him. Backup officers arrived and Grey apparently refused to comply with their directives, resisting arrest and fighting them to the point that he had to be tazed more than once before he was subdued. The man, who refused medical treatment allegedly continued resisting and fighting as he was being transported to the jail.
Grey was charged with 2 counts aggravated assault, kidnapping, child abuse or neglect (non-violent), driving on revoked/suspended license 4th offense and resisting arrest. His bond was set at $251,000.
Foster was assisted by Manchester officers Daniel Ray, Captain Nilesh Patel and Sgt. Landon Pence along with Coffee County deputies Ben Sneed, Corporal Harmon Campbell, Kevin Smith and Jennifer Curbow.